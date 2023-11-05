Star pass-catcher Jordan Addison will lead the Minnesota Vikings into their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

See player props for the Falcons' and Vikings' top contributors in this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Falcons-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds

Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +850

Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +480

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +500

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandon Powell - - 18.5 (-113) T.J. Hockenson - - 48.5 (-113) Alexander Mattison - 41.5 (-113) 10.5 (-111) K.J. Osborn - - 33.5 (-113) Cam Akers - 28.5 (-113) - Jordan Addison - - 45.5 (-113) Jaren Hall 188.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) -

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Allgeier - 38.5 (-113) - Taylor Heinicke 213.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Khadarel Hodge - - 13.5 (-113) Mack Hollins - - 13.5 (-113) Van Jefferson - - 27.5 (-113) Kyle Pitts - - 44.5 (-113) Bijan Robinson - 58.5 (-113) 25.5 (-113) Jonnu Smith - - 29.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.