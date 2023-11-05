With the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Cam Akers a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Cam Akers score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Akers has 142 yards on 52 carries (23.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Akers has also tacked on eight catches for 57 yards (9.5 per game).

Akers has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of six).

Cam Akers Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 22 29 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 5 40 0 2 11 0 Week 5 Chiefs 5 15 0 2 3 0 Week 6 @Bears 1 8 0 1 7 0 Week 7 49ers 10 31 0 2 30 0 Week 8 @Packers 9 19 1 1 6 0

