Cam Akers has a decent matchup when his Minnesota Vikings face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons have given up 102 rushing yards per game, 14th in the league.

In the running game, Akers has carried the ball 52 times for 142 yards (23.7 ypg). He has scored two rushing TDs. Akers also has caught eight passes for 57 yards (9.5 ypg).

Akers vs. the Falcons

Akers vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 44 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 44 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Falcons have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Atlanta has allowed one or more rushing TDs to one opposing player this year.

The Falcons have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 102 rushing yards the Falcons concede per contest makes them the 14th-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

So far this year, the Falcons have allowed one passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.1 per game. That ranks first in the NFL.

Cam Akers Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Akers Rushing Insights

Akers hit his rushing yards over once in five games played this season.

The Vikings have passed 65.6% of the time and run 34.4% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Akers has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

Cam Akers Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-115)

Akers Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Akers has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

He has been targeted nine times this season, averaging 6.3 yards per target.

Akers does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Akers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 19 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

