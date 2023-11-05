Should you wager on Brandon Powell getting into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Powell has 13 catches (on 19 targets) for 142 yards, averaging 17.8 yards per game.

Powell, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Brandon Powell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chargers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Chiefs 6 4 43 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 20 0 Week 7 49ers 5 4 64 0 Week 8 @Packers 3 1 10 0

