Brandon Powell has a difficult matchup when his Minnesota Vikings play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons allow 194.6 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Powell has put up 142 yards (on 13 catches) so far this season. He's been targeted 19 times, producing 17.8 yards per game.

Powell vs. the Falcons

Powell vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 6 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 6 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

12 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

Powell will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Falcons concede 194.6 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Falcons have given up 15 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.9 per game. That ranks 28th in NFL play.

Brandon Powell Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Powell Receiving Insights

Powell has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Powell has been targeted on 19 of his team's 315 passing attempts this season (6.0% target share).

He has averaged 7.5 yards per target (142 yards on 19 targets).

Powell does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Powell has been targeted three times in the red zone (6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts).

Powell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

