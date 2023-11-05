Will Brandon Powell Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brandon Powell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Take a look at Powell's stats below.
Rep Brandon Powell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 9, Powell has 13 receptions for 142 yards -- 10.9 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 15 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 19 occasions.
Keep an eye on Powell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Brandon Powell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Vikings this week:
- K.J. Osborn (LP/chest): 30 Rec; 360 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Jalen Nailor (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 9 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Ryan Tannehill
- Click Here for DeAndre Hopkins
- Click Here for Derrick Henry
- Click Here for Tyjae Spears
Vikings vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Powell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|13
|142
|41
|0
|10.9
Powell Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Chargers
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|6
|4
|43
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|4
|3
|20
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|5
|4
|64
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|3
|1
|10
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.