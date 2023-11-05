Alexander Mattison has a decent matchup when his Minnesota Vikings play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons have conceded 102 rushing yards per game, 14th in the league.

Mattison has recorded a team-high 106 carries for a team-best 390 yards (48.8 ypg). Also, Mattison makes his mark in the air attack with 109 receiving yards on 21 catches (13.6 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Mattison vs. the Falcons

Mattison vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games The Falcons have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

One opposing rusher has scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Atlanta this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Falcons this season.

The rush defense of the Falcons is conceding 102 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Opponents of the Falcons have put up one touchdown on the ground (0.1 per game). The Falcons' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Mattison Rushing Insights

Mattison hit his rushing yards over twice in eight games played this season.

The Vikings, who are 11th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 65.6% of the time while running 34.4%.

He has handled 64.2% of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season (106).

Mattison has not found paydirt on the ground this season in eight games.

He has 10.5% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 13 carries in the red zone (61.9% of his team's 21 red zone rushes).

Alexander Mattison Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Mattison Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Mattison has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 37.5% of his games (three of eight).

Mattison has received 10.2% of his team's 315 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He has been targeted 32 times, averaging 3.4 yards per target (144th in NFL).

In two of eight games this season, Mattison has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

With nine red zone targets, Mattison has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

Mattison's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 18 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

