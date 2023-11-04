Big 12 rivals will clash when the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3) battle the BYU Cougars (5-3). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on West Virginia vs. BYU? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is West Virginia vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: West Virginia 30, BYU 22

West Virginia 30, BYU 22 West Virginia has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Mountaineers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

BYU has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

The Cougars have played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mountaineers' implied win probability is 83.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: BYU (+12.5)



BYU (+12.5) In seven West Virginia games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Against the spread, BYU is 3-3-0 this year.

The Cougars have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the West Virginia vs. BYU matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) West Virginia and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 48.5 points five times this season.

In the BYU's eight games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 48.5.

The total for the game of 48.5 is 7.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for West Virginia (30.8 points per game) and BYU (24.9 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 52.8 52.3 Implied Total AVG 32.9 34.3 31.8 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 1-0 2-1

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.6 49 51.4 Implied Total AVG 29.2 25.5 31 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-0-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.