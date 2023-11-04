Valeri Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Looking to wager on Nichushkin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Nichushkin has averaged 17:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Nichushkin has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Nichushkin has a point in five of nine games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Nichushkin has posted an assist in a game four times this year in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Nichushkin hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Nichushkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 3 6 Points 2 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

