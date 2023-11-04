The UCF Knights (3-5), with college football's fourth-ranked running game, meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6) and their sixth-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Knights are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium

UCF vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline
BetMGM UCF (-4.5) 59.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UCF (-3.5) 59.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

UCF vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

  • UCF is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Cincinnati has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bearcats have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

UCF & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

UCF
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
Cincinnati
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

