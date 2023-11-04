In the game between the UCF Knights and Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Knights to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UCF vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCF (-3.5) Under (60.5) UCF 31, Cincinnati 26

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The Knights have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Knights have three wins in eight games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, UCF has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Knights have played eight games this year and six of them have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 2.1 more than the average point total for UCF games this season.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The Bearcats have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bearcats are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Cincinnati is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

Bearcats games have hit the over in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

The average total in Cincinnati games this season is 10.1 less points than the point total of 60.5 for this outing.

Knights vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 33.4 29.9 41.8 24.3 25.0 35.5 Cincinnati 25.3 28.4 27.0 25.2 22.3 33.7

