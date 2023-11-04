The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1) have a Big 12 matchup with the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Texas vs. Kansas State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 27, Kansas State 26

Texas 27, Kansas State 26 Texas has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-1).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, the Longhorns have a record of 2-1 (85.7%).

Kansas State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Wildcats have played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Longhorns a 64.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+3.5)



Kansas State (+3.5) In eight Texas games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Longhorns have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those games.

In Kansas State's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points four times this season.

There have been five Kansas State games that have finished with a combined score higher than 49.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 71.9 points per game, 22.4 points more than the total of 49.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 55.7 54.2 Implied Total AVG 37.1 38.4 35.0 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 55.5 53.2 Implied Total AVG 33.3 35.4 29.7 ATS Record 6-2-0 5-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

