The South Dakota State Jackrabbits should come out on top in their matchup versus the North Dakota State Bison at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-21.2) 52.8 South Dakota State 37, North Dakota State 16

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 MVFC Predictions

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits are winless against the spread this year.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Bison have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackrabbits vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 39 11.4 37 12.5 31.3 11.3 North Dakota State 37.4 18 40.4 15 31 29.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.