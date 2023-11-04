The outings in a Week 10 college football schedule sure to please for fans in South Dakota include the North Dakota State Bison squaring off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week

South Dakota Coyotes at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ABC

