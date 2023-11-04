Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The outings in a Week 10 college football schedule sure to please for fans in South Dakota include the North Dakota State Bison squaring off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
South Dakota Coyotes at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full South Dakota/Southern Illinois preview
North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Click here for a full NDSU/SDSU preview
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.