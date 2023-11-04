Ryan Johansen and the Colorado Avalanche will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Looking to wager on Johansen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ryan Johansen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Johansen Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Johansen has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 16:20 on the ice per game.

Johansen has scored a goal in three of nine games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johansen has recorded a point in a game three times this year over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

Johansen has had an assist in one of nine games this season.

The implied probability that Johansen goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Johansen has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johansen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 3 5 Points 0 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

