Penn State vs. Maryland Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
Our computer model predicts the Penn State Nittany Lions will beat the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at SECU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Penn State vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Penn State (-8.5)
|Toss Up (50.5)
|Penn State 31, Maryland 20
Penn State Betting Info (2023)
- The Nittany Lions have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Nittany Lions are 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
- In games they were favored in by 8.5 points or more so far this season, the Penn State went 5-1 against the spread.
- Out of seven Nittany Lions games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
- The over/under for this game is 50.5 points, 3.6 more than the average point total for Penn State games this season.
Maryland Betting Info (2023)
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.0% chance of a victory for the Terrapins.
- The Terrapins have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- Maryland is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year.
- The Terrapins have gone over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).
- The average point total for Maryland this year is 0.9 points higher than this game's over/under.
Nittany Lions vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Penn State
|38.9
|11.5
|45.6
|9.2
|27.7
|15.3
|Maryland
|32.6
|20.4
|37.2
|16.8
|25.0
|26.3
