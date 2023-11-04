Our computer model predicts the Penn State Nittany Lions will beat the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at SECU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Penn State vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (-8.5) Toss Up (50.5) Penn State 31, Maryland 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Predictions

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Penn State vs. Maryland? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Nittany Lions have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Nittany Lions are 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 8.5 points or more so far this season, the Penn State went 5-1 against the spread.

Out of seven Nittany Lions games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 50.5 points, 3.6 more than the average point total for Penn State games this season.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.0% chance of a victory for the Terrapins.

The Terrapins have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Maryland is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year.

The Terrapins have gone over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Maryland this year is 0.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nittany Lions vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 38.9 11.5 45.6 9.2 27.7 15.3 Maryland 32.6 20.4 37.2 16.8 25.0 26.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.