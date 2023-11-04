When the Oklahoma Sooners match up with the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection system predicts the Sooners will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma State (+6) Under (61.5) Oklahoma 32, Oklahoma State 27

Week 10 Predictions

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The Sooners have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Sooners' record against the spread is 6-2-0.

In games this season when favored by 6 points or more, Oklahoma has gone 5-2 against the spread.

The Sooners have seen five of its eight games hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 0.7 higher than the average total in Oklahoma games this season.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cowboys have a 34.5% chance to win.

So far this season, the Cowboys have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 6-point underdogs this season, Oklahoma State is 1-0 against the spread.

The Cowboys have gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

The average over/under in Oklahoma State games this year is 11.9 fewer points than the point total of 61.5 for this outing.

Sooners vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 41.9 18.9 45.5 15.0 39.7 20.3 Oklahoma State 31.1 24.4 29.4 22.4 34.0 27.7

