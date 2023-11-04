Oddsmakers have set player props for Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan and others when the Denver Nuggets host the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +152)

Jokic's 26.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (13) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this season, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Saturday (8.5).

Jokic has knocked down 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday (13.5).

He has grabbed 11.3 rebounds per game, 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

He has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +112)

The 20.7 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 1.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

He has grabbed 1.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

Murray has dished out 6.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

Murray has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -114)

The 21.5-point over/under set for DeRozan on Saturday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average of 23.3.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

DeRozan averages 3.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.