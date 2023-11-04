On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (1-0) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, ALT2, NBCS-CHI+

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games

Nuggets Players to Watch

Per game, Nikola Jokic provided points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists last season. He also posted 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Jamal Murray averaged 20.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also averaged 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Aaron Gordon's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3.0 assists per game. He made 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

Michael Porter Jr. recorded 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He sank 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per contest (seventh in NBA).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers last season were 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in league), with an average of 1.8 triples.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic recorded 17.6 points last season, plus 3.2 assists and 11.0 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan posted 24.5 points last season, plus 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Zach LaVine put up 24.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.5 boards.

Patrick Williams posted 10.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Torrey Craig recorded 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Bulls 115.8 Points Avg. 113.1 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 50.4% Field Goal % 49.0% 37.9% Three Point % 36.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.