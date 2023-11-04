Nathan MacKinnon will be among those in action Saturday when his Colorado Avalanche face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. If you're considering a wager on MacKinnon against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon has averaged 21:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In four of nine games this season, MacKinnon has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

MacKinnon has a point in five of nine games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

MacKinnon has an assist in three of nine games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 46.5% that MacKinnon hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 24 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 3 9 Points 4 4 Goals 3 5 Assists 1

