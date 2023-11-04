When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nathan MacKinnon light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

In four of nine games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

MacKinnon has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 5.6 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 24 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

