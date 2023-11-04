In the matchup between the James Madison Dukes and Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Dukes to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

James Madison vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-5.5) Toss Up (53.5) James Madison 30, Georgia State 23

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Dukes are 5-3-0 this year.

In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, James Madison has an ATS record of 1-3.

The Dukes have seen four of its eight games hit the over.

James Madison games this season have posted an average total of 49.8, which is 3.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers have a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Panthers games have gone over the point total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The average total in Georgia State games this year is 3.3 more points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Dukes vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 32.1 20.3 35 16.5 29.3 24 Georgia State 30.4 25.5 31.3 25.3 29.5 25.8

