Based on our computer projection model, the Florida State Seminoles will defeat the Pittsburgh Panthers when the two teams come together at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-21.5) Over (50.5) Florida State 41, Pittsburgh 14

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Seminoles' implied win probability is 95.2%.

The Seminoles are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 21.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 1-2.

This season, six of the Seminoles' eight games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 50.5, 2.1 points fewer than the average total in Florida State games thus far this season.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 9.1% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

The average total for Pittsburgh games this season is 5.3 less points than the point total of 50.5 for this outing.

Seminoles vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 41.5 18.3 46 13.3 34.3 23 Pittsburgh 22.4 28.8 32 24 12.8 33.5

