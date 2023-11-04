In the upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Cale Makar to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Makar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Makar has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Makar averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

