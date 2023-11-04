On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Bowen Byram going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Byram stats and insights

Byram has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Byram has zero points on the power play.

Byram's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.