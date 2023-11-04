Avalanche vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (7-2) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1), who have won three straight, on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-115)
|Golden Knights (-105)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have gone 7-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Colorado has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- The Avalanche have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in three of nine games this season.
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|31 (14th)
|Goals
|40 (3rd)
|21 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|24 (8th)
|7 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (6th)
|2 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|4 (6th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche offense's 31 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Avalanche are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 21 total goals (only 2.3 per game).
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +10.
