Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - November 4
The Colorado Avalanche's (7-2) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for their Saturday, November 4 game against the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1) at T-Mobile Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicolas Roy
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Isaiah Saville
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Danill Miromanov
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Nicolas Hague
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- Colorado's 31 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its +10 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights are third in the NHL in scoring (40 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Vegas concedes only 2.2 goals per game (24 total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +16 goal differential is second-best in the league.
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-120)
|Golden Knights (+100)
|6
