South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yankton County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Yankton County, South Dakota this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yankton County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Tea High School at Yankton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Yankton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.