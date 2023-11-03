The Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) and the Colorado State Rams (3-5) meet with the Bronze Boot on the line on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are favored by 7 points in the outing. The over/under is set at 41.5 for the game.

While Wyoming ranks 84th in total defense with 388.3 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little worse, ranking eighth-worst (298.1 yards per game). Colorado State ranks 70th in points per game (27.8), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS with 33.1 points surrendered per contest.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Wyoming vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wyoming -7 -110 -110 41.5 -105 -115 -275 +220

Wyoming Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Cowboys' offense fail to produce, ranking -115-worst in the FBS in total yards (254.0 total yards per game). They rank 84th on defense (393.7 total yards surrendered per game).

Over the last three games, the Cowboys rank -53-worst in scoring offense (19.3 points per game) and -25-worst in scoring defense (28.3 points per game allowed).

Wyoming has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three contests, averaging 165.3 passing yards per game over that stretch (-72-worst). It has been better on defense, allowing 186.7 passing yards per contest (77th-ranked).

Over the last three contests, the Cowboys rank -94-worst in rushing offense (88.7 rushing yards per game) and -89-worst in rushing defense (207.0 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Cowboys have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

Wyoming has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Wyoming Betting Records & Stats

Wyoming's ATS record is 4-2-1 this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 7 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Wyoming games have hit the over on three of seven occasions (42.9%).

Wyoming has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Wyoming has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley leads Wyoming with 1,055 yards (131.9 ypg) on 94-of-162 passing with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 186 rushing yards on 60 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Harrison Waylee has 558 rushing yards on 85 carries with three touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland has hauled in 26 catches for 250 yards (31.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Ayir Asante has reeled in 11 passes while averaging 28.5 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Treyton Welch has a total of 218 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

DeVonne Harris leads the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

Easton Gibbs is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 61 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

Wrook Brown has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 33 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

