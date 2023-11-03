Based on our computer model, the Wyoming Cowboys will take down the Colorado State Rams when the two teams match up at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on Friday, November 3, which begins at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (41.5) Wyoming 31, Colorado State 24

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

The Cowboys have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cowboys are 4-2-1 against the spread this year.

Wyoming is winless against the spread when it is 6.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

There have been three Cowboys games (out of seven) that hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 41.5, 3.9 points fewer than the average total in Wyoming games thus far this season.

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The Rams have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rams have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 6.5 points or more, the Rams have a 3-2 record against the spread.

In the Rams' seven games with a set total, five have hit the over (71.4%).

The average over/under for Colorado State games this year is 14.9 more points than the point total of 41.5 in this outing.

Cowboys vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wyoming 23.9 26.4 29.4 22.8 14.7 32.3 Colorado State 27.8 33.1 27.3 32.5 28.3 33.8

