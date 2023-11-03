South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pennington County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Pennington County, South Dakota. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pennington County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Rapid City Christian High School at Hot Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Hot Springs, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.