How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Mavericks.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Prediction
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- Denver is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 13th.
- The Nuggets score just 2.7 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Mavericks give up (113.5).
- Denver has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 113.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets averaged 119.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, they averaged 112.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Denver surrendered 109.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 115.3.
- The Nuggets drained 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged away from home (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Back
|Christian Braun
|Questionable
|Shin
