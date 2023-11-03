The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena as 7.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Mavericks 110

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 7.5)

Mavericks (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-5.0)

Nuggets (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.2

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets have been led by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by giving up only 103.6 points per game. They rank 16th in the league in points scored (110.8 per contest).

This year, Denver is averaging 43.2 boards per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and ceding 43.8 rebounds per contest (11th-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 29 per game (second-best in NBA).

With 13.6 turnovers per game, Denver ranks 11th in the NBA. It forces 13 turnovers per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

This season, the Nuggets are sinking 10.8 threes per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34% (17th-ranked) from downtown.

