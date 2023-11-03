South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Lincoln County, South Dakota this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Tea High School at Yankton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Yankton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.