The New York Knicks (2-3) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) at Fiserv Forum on November 3, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

Last season, the Bucks had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Knicks' opponents hit.

Milwaukee had a 39-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks ranked second in rebounding in the NBA. The Bucks finished first.

Last year, the Bucks put up 116.9 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 113.1 the Knicks gave up.

Milwaukee went 42-6 last season when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 40% from the field, 11.4% lower than the 51.4% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 24th.

The Knicks' 103 points per game are 19 fewer points than the 122 the Bucks allow.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks put up 118.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 115 points per contest.

When playing at home, Milwaukee ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (112.5) than on the road (114.1).

Looking at three-pointers, the Bucks fared better in home games last season, draining 14.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Knicks averaged 2.5 more points per game at home (117.3) than on the road (114.8).

The Knicks gave up 113 points per game at home last season, and 113.2 away.

Beyond the arc, the Knicks knocked down more treys away (13 per game) than at home (12.3) last season, but they posted a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (35.7%).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Andre Jackson Questionable Hip

Knicks Injuries