The Week 10 college football schedule includes eight games featuring ACC teams involved. Keep reading to get up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Wake Forest vs. Duke

Week 10 ACC Results

Duke 24 Wake Forest 21

  • Pregame Favorite: Duke (-6.5)
  • Pregame Total: 40.5

Duke Leaders

  • Passing: Grayson Loftis (7-for-19, 86 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jaquez Moore (11 ATT, 76 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jordan Moore (4 TAR, 3 REC, 43 YDS, 1 TD)

Wake Forest Leaders

  • Passing: Mitch Griffis (16-for-19, 241 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Demond Claiborne (19 ATT, 81 YDS)
  • Receiving: Taylor Morin (4 TAR, 3 REC, 92 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

DukeWake Forest
267Total Yards400
86Passing Yards241
181Rushing Yards159
2Turnovers2

Upcoming Week 10 ACC Games

Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, November 3
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Syracuse (-3)

No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Notre Dame (-3)

Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: -

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Scott Stadium
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Favorite: Virginia (-2)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 15 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Louisville (-9.5)

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Acrisure Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Florida State (-21.5)

Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Miami (FL) (-5.5)

