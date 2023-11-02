Big 12 rivals will do battle when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) face the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas Tech vs. TCU?

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas Tech 29, TCU 27

Texas Tech 29, TCU 27 Texas Tech has won two of the six games it was favored on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

The Red Raiders have a 0-1 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

TCU lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Horned Frogs have played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Raiders' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: TCU (+3)



TCU (+3) So far this year Texas Tech has two victories against the spread.

This season, the Red Raiders have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

TCU owns a record of 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Horned Frogs are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to go over Thursday's over/under of 59.5 points three times this season.

There has been just one game featuring TCU this season with more combined scoring than Thursday's total of 59.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 59.5 is 0.1 points more than the combined points per game averages for Texas Tech (30 points per game) and TCU (29.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.2 59.5 53.8 Implied Total AVG 31 32.3 30 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-4 1-1 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

TCU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.1 57.5 58.8 Implied Total AVG 34 34.8 33 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.