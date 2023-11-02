Fantasy Football Week 9 FLEX Rankings
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:07 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 9, take a look at our flex rankings below.
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 9
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|WR
|211.8
|26.5
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|RB
|200.4
|25.1
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|WR
|183.9
|23
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|172.8
|21.6
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|RB
|163.9
|20.5
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|RB
|156.1
|19.5
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|WR
|152.9
|19.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|WR
|149
|21.3
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|148.9
|21.3
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|WR
|143.1
|17.9
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|WR
|141.7
|20.2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|WR
|139.9
|20
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|TE
|136.3
|19.5
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|WR
|130.6
|18.7
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|WR
|126.4
|15.8
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|RB
|125.2
|17.9
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|WR
|122.9
|15.4
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|RB
|120.6
|15.1
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|WR
|118.9
|14.9
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|TE
|116.8
|14.6
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|RB
|113.8
|22.8
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|WR
|113.7
|16.2
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|RB
|112.6
|16.1
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|WR
|111.6
|14
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|RB
|111.1
|18.5
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|RB
|111
|13.9
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|TE
|110.4
|13.8
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|RB
|109.9
|13.7
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|WR
|109.1
|21.8
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|WR
|109
|15.6
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|WR
|108.7
|15.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|WR
|108.4
|15.5
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|TE
|107.7
|15.4
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|RB
|107.5
|13.4
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|WR
|106.5
|13.3
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|WR
|105.2
|13.2
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|RB
|103.5
|14.8
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|WR
|103.5
|12.9
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|WR
|103
|12.9
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|WR
|102.8
|14.7
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|RB
|102.7
|12.8
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|WR
|102.2
|12.8
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|RB
|101.7
|25.4
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|WR
|101.7
|12.7
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|RB
|100.2
|14.3
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|WR
|100
|12.5
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|WR
|99.8
|14.3
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|WR
|99.4
|14.2
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|WR
|99.3
|12.4
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|WR
|98.5
|14.1
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|RB
|98.1
|14
|James Cook
|Bills
|RB
|97.8
|12.2
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|WR
|97.3
|12.2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|RB
|96.4
|16.1
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|WR
|96.2
|12
|George Kittle
|49ers
|TE
|94.5
|11.8
|Drake London
|Falcons
|WR
|93.7
|11.7
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|WR
|92.6
|13.2
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|TE
|92.4
|11.6
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|WR
|92
|13.1
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 5
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 6
|ABC/ESPN
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.