Valeri Nichushkin Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues - November 1
The Colorado Avalanche, including Valeri Nichushkin, are in action Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Nichushkin against the Blues, we have lots of info to help.
Valeri Nichushkin vs. Blues Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Avalanche vs Blues Game Info
Nichushkin Season Stats Insights
- Nichushkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is +3.
- In one of eight games this season, Nichushkin has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- Nichushkin has recorded a point in a game five times this year out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Nichushkin has an assist in four of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Nichushkin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Nichushkin has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Nichushkin Stats vs. the Blues
- On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 25th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|8
|Games
|3
|6
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|1
|5
|Assists
|1
