South Dakota State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Brooklyn Meyer 6 18.2 10.2 1.2 0.8 2.3 Mesa Byom 6 8.0 5.3 1.0 0.2 0.7 Tori Nelson 6 7.8 5.2 3.7 1.0 2.2 Paige Meyer 3 14.0 1.3 3.7 1.7 0.0 Madysen Vlastuin 6 6.8 5.7 2.0 0.3 0.2 Madison Mathiowetz 6 6.8 3.5 2.2 1.5 0.0 Ellie Colbeck 6 3.3 4.0 1.7 0.5 0.2 Jenna Hopp 6 3.2 2.2 1.2 0.2 0.2 Natalie Nielsen 4 2.8 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 Tori Tollefson 1 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

South Dakota State season stats

South Dakota State has four wins so far this season (4-2).

The Jackrabbits are a perfect 3-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year.

On November 6, South Dakota State claimed its signature win of the season, a 55-42 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 221) in the RPI rankings.

The Jackrabbits have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet secured a win.

South Dakota State has 23 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming South Dakota State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Washington State H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Northern Iowa A 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Dordt H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Gonzaga A 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Creighton A 7:00 PM

