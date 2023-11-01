A game at home versus the Dickinson State Bluehawks is coming up for the South Dakota Coyotes women (6-3), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming South Dakota games

South Dakota's next matchup information

Opponent: Dickinson State Bluehawks

Dickinson State Bluehawks Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Top South Dakota players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Grace Larkins 9 16.4 7.1 4.6 1.6 0.0 51.0% (51-100) 37.0% (10-27) Tori Deperry 9 10.8 4.9 1.2 0.2 0.2 58.5% (31-53) 42.9% (3-7) Kendall Holmes 9 9.3 3.1 0.9 0.9 0.1 40.5% (30-74) 30.0% (12-40) Walker Demers 9 8.0 3.2 0.4 0.8 0.3 52.9% (27-51) 30.0% (3-10) Alexi Hempe 9 5.9 3.2 1.3 0.2 0.0 38.8% (19-49) 31.0% (9-29)

