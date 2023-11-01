If you're a die-hard fan of South Dakota women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Coyotes apparel. For additional info, continue reading.

South Dakota team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Grace Larkins 8 15.4 7.4 4.8 1.1 0.0 Tori Deperry 8 10.9 4.9 1.4 0.3 0.3 Kendall Holmes 8 9.5 3.4 1.0 1.0 0.1 Walker Demers 8 8.1 3.4 0.5 0.8 0.4 Natalie Mazurek 8 5.5 3.5 1.0 0.3 0.6 Alexi Hempe 8 5.1 3.5 1.5 0.3 0.0 Carley Duffney 8 4.9 2.3 2.5 0.3 0.0 Nicole Avila-Ambrosi 8 4.8 2.0 1.5 1.6 0.4 Olivia Kieffer 8 3.5 1.6 0.9 0.3 0.0 Addison Klosterbuer 2 5.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.0

South Dakota season stats

South Dakota has a 5-3 record so far this season.

The Coyotes are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the DePaul Blue Demons on November 18, South Dakota secured its signature win of the season, which was an 83-71 victory.

The Coyotes have played zero games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

South Dakota's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming South Dakota games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Loyola Marymount A 5:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Dickinson State H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Mount Marty H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 UT Martin A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Bradley H 7:00 PM

