When the Colorado Avalanche play the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, will Samuel Girard light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Girard stats and insights

Girard is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Girard has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

