For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Ryan Johansen a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.

Johansen has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

Johansen averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.4%.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2

