How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Nuggets vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- Last season, the Nuggets had a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents made.
- Denver went 45-15 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Nuggets were the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Timberwolves finished 23rd.
- Last year, the 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up were the same as the Timberwolves allowed.
- Denver had a 38-4 record last season when scoring more than 115.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets averaged 119.4 points per game last season at home, which was 7.2 more points than they averaged in road games (112.2).
- In 2022-23, Denver ceded 109.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it allowed 115.3.
- When playing at home, the Nuggets made 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also sported a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
