Nathan MacKinnon Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues - November 1
Nathan MacKinnon will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues meet on Wednesday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on MacKinnon? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Nathan MacKinnon vs. Blues Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche vs Blues Game Info
|Avalanche vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Blues Prediction
|Avalanche vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Blues Player Props
|How to Watch Avalanche vs Blues
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
MacKinnon Season Stats Insights
- In 8 games this season, MacKinnon has averaged 21:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.
- MacKinnon has a goal in four of eight contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In four of eight games this year, MacKinnon has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.
- MacKinnon has an assist in two of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.
- The implied probability is 52.6% that MacKinnon hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is a 61.7% chance of MacKinnon having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
MacKinnon Stats vs. the Blues
- The Blues have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's -6 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|8
|Games
|4
|7
|Points
|4
|4
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|4
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.