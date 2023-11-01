The Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Rantanen's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 20:52 on the ice per game.

Rantanen has scored a goal in four of eight games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Rantanen has a point in five of eight games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In three of eight games this season, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Rantanen has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 54.5% chance of Rantanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 8 Games 4 12 Points 8 5 Goals 5 7 Assists 3

