For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Mikko Rantanen a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rantanen stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Rantanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.

Rantanen has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.