Michael Porter Jr. plus his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Porter put up eight points in a 110-102 win versus the Jazz.

Below, we break down Porter's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-108)

Over 13.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Porter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 115.8 points per contest last season made the Timberwolves the 18th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per game last year, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Timberwolves gave up 25 assists per game last year (10th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Timberwolves gave up 12.3 made three-pointers per game last season, 16th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 39 8 10 0 2 0 2 4/23/2023 41 15 5 2 2 2 0 4/21/2023 40 25 9 2 4 1 1 4/19/2023 29 16 6 0 2 0 1 4/16/2023 31 18 11 2 4 0 1 2/7/2023 29 30 5 1 4 0 1 2/5/2023 32 22 3 1 2 1 1 1/18/2023 22 4 6 0 0 1 1 1/2/2023 27 18 2 0 4 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.