Will Kurtis MacDermid Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 1?
Can we expect Kurtis MacDermid finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the St. Louis Blues at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
MacDermid 2022-23 stats and insights
- MacDermid scored in one of 44 games last season, and it was just a single goal.
- MacDermid produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He took 0.3 shots per game, sinking 5.0% of them.
Blues 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, allowing 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.
- The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
